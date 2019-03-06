|
Paul R. LeBlanc, 64
Douglas/Brimfield - Paul R.LeBlanc, 64, passed away March 2, 2019 following complications from cancer. He is survived by his sisters Linda Beliunas and her husband Gary and Gail Brunyak and her husband Michael and their children Nicole and Tyler. The love of his life of more than 30 years, Janice Ronfeld, predeceased him and he is survived by Janice's son Nicholas Ronfeld and his wife Sara, along with his beloved cat "Gizmo". Paul was born June 23, 1954 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Astrid (Johnson) and Joseph LeBlanc. His roots were in Auburn where he graduated from high school before earning an Associate's Degree from Wentworth Institute and also attending WPI. For many years he worked for Weld Power Generator in Millbury as a Service Technician. Away from work he had a love of the outdoors hunting and fishing and on a Sunday afternoon he could be found watching a NASCAR race. He lived for many years in Douglas but spent his final days in the loving care of his sister Linda and her husband Gary in Brimfield. All are welcome to gather with Paul's family Friday March 8th at 11:00am for a prayer service at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. He will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with his family is available online at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019