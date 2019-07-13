|
|
Paul R. Ledoux, 83
West Boylston/Lancaster - On July 11, 2019 Paul Ledoux, husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 83.
Paul was born on February 28, 1936 in Ware, Massachusetts to Anna and Silvieau Ledoux. He received his bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and his MBA from American International College. He married Giselle Woitusch on September 8, 1962, and they raised three daughters, Lisa, Tina and Erika.
Paul was a long-time employee of Bemis before retiring. Paul loved to tell a big story, even if you've heard it before. He routed for the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins and taught his daughters to route for their home teams. His hobbies included golf and tennis and he was a member of Our Lady of Good Council Church. He enjoyed the West Boylston Rail Trail and made many friends while walking the trail.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Anna, father Silvieau, and sister Sylvia. He is survived by his wife Giselle Ledoux, his brother Roland Ledoux and family, his daughters Lisa Ledoux, Tina Ledoux, Erika Dore, and her husband Jim and their two children Kara and Cameron.
The Ledoux family would like to thank the caregivers at Oakdale Rehabilitation for their gentle care of our husband, father and grandfather.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family from 10 to 11 am on Thursday, July 18 at the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A memorial service will follow at 11 am in the funeral home. In remembrance of Paul, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, Attn: Membership Department, 2121 Ward Ct., NW, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20037 or to www.railstotrails.org.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019