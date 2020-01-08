|
Paul A. Lemieux, 64
CHARLTON/WALTHAM - Paul A. Lemieux, 64, died on January 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Paul was born in Ware, MA and was brought up in North Brookfield. He attended St. Joseph's Elementary School before graduating from Holy Name High School in Worcester and Assumption College in 1977. Paul had a passion for music. Early in his career he was an on-air personality for WAAF-FM in Worcester, WCOZ-FM and WZLX-FM in Boston, where he also served as Music Director.
Later, Paul provided his talents to the Information Technology / Computer Engineering industry. He worked as a Network Engineer for Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Dictaphone / Nuance and his most recent position at Idemia in Billerica, MA. Paul was widely known as a network security expert and was relied on heavily to handle complicated issues involving encryption and certificates. Even while he battled ALS, he continued to work until September, 2019.
Paul is survived by his two brothers, Philip L. Lemieux and his wife Cheryl of North Brookfield and Stephen R. Lemieux and his wife Kristen of Sturbridge; many nieces and nephews (along with their children) who were his pride and joy. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph L. Lemieux, his mother, Alice K. (Masterson) Lemieux and his twin brother, Peter J. Lemieux.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed fishing, music, photography, cooking and spending time with his many amazing friends.
Paul's family would like to thank all the caregivers at Overlook in Charlton for providing such compassionate care for Paul during his final months. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 10, 2020 4:00. - 7:00 p.m. in PILLSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Joseph's Church, 296 North Main St. North Brookfield, MA. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Paul to the ALS Association, MA Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood MA 02062.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020