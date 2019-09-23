|
Paul Gideon Lessard, 82
Worcester - Paul Gideon Lessard was born on January 26, 1937, in Northbridge, MA and passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Worcester Health Center, 25 Oriol Drive.
Paul loved his family, loved to cook, was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, and loved his ponies! Notably, he was the greatest CHEF in Worcester! He is survived by his sons Joe, Mike, Brian, daughter Regina, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is now in Heaven with his awesome first wife Rita and mother of their seven children, his children Joanne, Laura, and Jeff, his awesome wife of 38 years Jenny Champgne. He was born in Linwood, MA, son of Gideon and Josephine (Vincent) Lessard.
Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a chef at the former Putnam & Thurston's Restaurant and White House Restaurant in Worcester.
A memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, September 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester, followed by a procession to St. John's Cemetery for an 11:30 graveside service with Military Honors. Paul's family requests, in honor of Paul Lessard's legacy as a Great Chef, that any memorial gifts be given to St. Paul's Food Pantry, 38 High St, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019