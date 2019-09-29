|
|
Paul C. Letsky, 73
WORCESTER - Paul C. Letsky, 73, died Monday, Sept. 23, at Saint Vincent Hospital.
Paul was born in Worcester, son of Peter and Jeanne (Callahan) Letsky. He lived many years in Leicester.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the era of the Vietnam War.
Paul was a former member of Local 4 of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.
Among his family, he leaves a son Paul J. Letsky and a brother Peter Lesky.
The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
The Athy Memorial Home, Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019