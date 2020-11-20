1/
Paul Mahoney
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Mahoney, 93

Worcester - Paul J. Mahoney, 93 of Worcester, MA passed away after a brief illness at U Mass Medical Center on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. Paul was born on February 19, 1927 in Worcester, MA and he lived here all his life. He is predeceased by his parents, Cornelius J. Mahoney and Eva (Coley) Mahoney and his sister Elizabeth Cox.

Paul worked for the city of Worcester Water Department for fifty five years. In his retirement he enjoyed bowling at the Colonial Bowling Alley as well as being a member of the Greendale retirement men's bowling club for five years. Paul lived a long and happy life and he will be missed by many.

Funeral and burial services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Great neighbor and dear friend. Growing up next door to Paul and his family was always amazing. Rest In Peace
Jana ( LOMBARDOZZI) Giaquinto
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved