Paul J. Mahoney, 93
Worcester - Paul J. Mahoney, 93 of Worcester, MA passed away after a brief illness at U Mass Medical Center on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. Paul was born on February 19, 1927 in Worcester, MA and he lived here all his life. He is predeceased by his parents, Cornelius J. Mahoney and Eva (Coley) Mahoney and his sister Elizabeth Cox.
Paul worked for the city of Worcester Water Department for fifty five years. In his retirement he enjoyed bowling at the Colonial Bowling Alley as well as being a member of the Greendale retirement men's bowling club for five years. Paul lived a long and happy life and he will be missed by many.
Funeral and burial services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.