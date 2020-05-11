Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Worcester County Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Malboeuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Malboeuf


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Malboeuf Obituary
Paul A. Malboeuf, 73

Worcester - Paul A. Malboeuf, 73, formerly of Worcester, passed away in his home with his family by his side on Saturday, May 9th after an illness.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Shelly L. Hayford and her husband, Shaun Hayford Sr. of Cumberland, RI; a sister, Dorothy Cronin of Worcester; two grandsons, Shaun Hayford Jr. and Ryan Hayford; a nephew, Brian Cronin and a niece, Mary Ellen Cronin. Mr. Malboeuf was born in Worcester, son of the late Paul N. and Helen (Bullens) Malboeuf.

Paul attended Nichols College and entered the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. While in the service he was assigned to the National Honor Guard where he had the privilege to take part in the inauguration of President Richard Nixon and the funeral services of President Dwight Eisenhower.

Mr. Malboeuf worked for the City of Worcester Department of Public Works for 40 years and retired from the Sanitation Division. Paul was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan and could often be found watching a game with his family or friends. He enjoyed many things, but he was the happiest when he was spending time with his two cherished grandsons, Shaun and Ryan.

Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic a private burial will be held in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to Autism Speaks, 88 Broad Street 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Paul or to sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -