Paul Vincent Masiello, Sr., 79
SPENCER - Paul Vincent Masiello, Sr., 79, of Howe Village died Thursday, February 28 peacefully in his home with his loved ones beside him.
He leaves his wife of 48 years, Sandra L. (Hayes) Masiello, a son Paul V. Masiello, Jr. and his wife Tammie of Oxford, two daughters; Tammy Butler and her husband Eben of Spencer and Lisa Kennedy and her husband Russ of Spencer, a sister Patricia O'Connor and her husband Wayne of Worcester, 10 grandchildren; Shantell, Zachary, Dylan, Tori, Payton, Brittany, Taylor, Richard, Ashley and Chase. He was predeceased by a brother Vincent Masiello.
Paul was born in Worcester, son of Vincent and Irene (Nalewski) Masiello. He graduated from Shrewsbury High School and attended Clark University. He was a tool maker and foreman for several tool and die companies over the years, in addition to having an exception sales background. His last role was at Presmet Tool & Die in Worcester where he worked for many years before retiring in 1990. He was President of the Steel Union Local 8672. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish where he served previously as a Religious Education Teacher and Eucharistic Minister. During his younger years he also held a variety of roles including Cub Scout Leader and member of the Finance Committee for the Town Hall.
Paul enjoyed cooking, listening to music, comedy, going for long rides, the beach, fireworks, and computers. His happiest memories were moments shared with his family, which he considered to be his greatest accomplishment. He loved all his family dearly and was very proud of each of them.
The children would like to give a very special thank you to their mother Sandra for all her compassion, dedication and unconditional love in caring for their father over the years. You Mom were able to fulfill Dad's wish of being at home and having you by his side during his final days. He appreciated all that you did and will forever hold you in his heart.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 5 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service from 8:30-9:30 AM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019