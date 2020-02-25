|
Paul D. Masters, 60
WESTBOROUGH - Paul D. Masters, 60, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Dedham Health Care Center.
Born in Needham, he is the son of Richard and Frances (Savino) Masters of Dedham. He was raised and educated in Dedham and was a graduate of Dedham High School.
Paul was employed for almost 30 years as an Auto Body Technician at Waltham Ford. He was an auto racing enthusiast participating in regional competitions. He was also a member of the Sports Car Club of America.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two children, Sarah K. Masters of Quincy and Maxwell S. Masters of Worcester; two brothers, Richard Masters of Halifax and John Masters of Dedham; two sisters, Tami Masters of Franklin and Carrie Diauto of Mashpee, and his former wife, Carol J. Boudrot of Dedham.
He was predeceased by a son, David Masters.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020