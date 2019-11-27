|
Paul W. McMahon, 88
Worcester - Paul W. McMahon, 88, longtime owner of "Mac's Diner", passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at UMass Medical Center.
He was born in Shrewsbury on April 22, 1931 a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Orsi) McMahon. Paul was raised in Worcester and attended Lake View School before graduating from North High School in 1949.
In his younger years, Paul traveled the country extensively and resided in many different states before returning home to Worcester to assume the day to day operations of the family business. Anyone who knew Paul Mac would agree that he loved having a good time. He possessed an incredible sense of humor and through his likeable personality, he made many friends throughout his life. Paul was an avid skier and enjoyed teaching others the sport.
He enjoyed many trips to Fenway Park and also attended many Holy Cross games with family and friends. Paul was deeply proud of his Irish heritage and often told people the story of him inventing the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Worcester. He could build just about anything and could keep himself entertained by mixing cement but above all he loved and cherished his family who will miss him deeply.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Frances W. (Anderson) McMahon, with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage; his children, Sean McMahon, Paul McMahon, Chris McMahon and his wife, Christina and Erin McMahon; four grandchildren, Seth Colcord, Michael Cesaitis, Anna McMahon and Julia McMahon; a sister-in-law, Bertha McMahon; many cousins including Judy Johnson with whom he shared a special bond; several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by a brother, Joseph McMahon.
Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Paul's life on Monday, December 2nd from 4:00pm until 7:00pm with a funeral service to follow at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019