Paul E. Meacham, 91
SPENCER - Paul E. Meacham, 91, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on Dec. 21, 1927 and was an 89 years resident of Spencer before moving to the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence in Worcester in 2016.
He leaves his wife of 67 years, Lucille M. (Noel) Meacham, his daughters; Darlene M. Seaton and her husband Jay of Tuftonboro,NH., and Michelle A. Meacham of Boston, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Robert Meacham, Jr., and Guy Meacham and his sister Martha A. Winkelman.
Paul worked for many years as a car mechanic at the former Kelly-Hibbs Buick and later as a salesman for 39 years at the former Edward Buick of Worcester, retiring in 1989.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Robert M. and Agnes (Guy) Meacham, Sr. and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force during WWII as an airplane and engine mechanic at Kirkland Air Force Base in New Mexico. He was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer and the Hayden Lodge of Masons AF & AM in No.Brookfield for 59 years. He loved cars, especially his Buicks and had quite the singing voice to the delight of everyone when he sang a Glen Campbell Song or Frank Sinatra's "My Way".
The family is grateful for the care given to him at the Eisenberg Assisted Living and the Jewish Home Care Hospice.
Funeral services for Paul will be held on Saturday, June 8th. at 11 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer with Military Honors. A calling hour will precede the service on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105 or visit St.Jude.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019