Paul J. Moosey, 63Sturbridge - Paul Joseph Moosey, 63, of Sturbridge, Commissioner of the Department of the Public Works and Parks for the City of Worcester, passed away on October 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Complete obituary to follow. To view Paul's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com . Arrangements under the direction of The Chiampa Funeral Home, On the Common, Shrewsbury