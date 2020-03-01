|
|
Paul H. Murphy, 91
Oxford - Paul H. Murphy, 91, of June Street, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Rita A. (Simmons) Murphy of Oxford who died in 2017. He is survived by six sons, Paul R. Murphy and his wife Jeanne of Sutton, James F. Murphy and his wife Dawn of Charlton, John T. Murphy and his wife Patricia of Charlton, Lt. Col. Ret. William F. Murphy and his wife Letitia of San Antonio, TX, Robert J. Murphy and his wife Jo Ann of Dudley; and Major General Thomas F. Murphy and his wife Carla of Washington, DC; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, 2 nephews, and 1 niece. He was born in Holyoke, son of the late Paul H. and Winifred (Moody) Murphy, and lived most of his life in Oxford. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II.
Mr. Murphy was a trooper with the Massachusetts State Police for 20 years, retiring in 1974. He attended the Department of Justice Bureau of Narcotics Academy in Washington, DC. After World War II, he was an inspector for the M1 rifle, and later was an inspector at Heald Machine. Mr. Murphy received his pilot's license in 1948 and owned many airplanes over the years. He enjoyed trap shooting and was a member of the Amateur Trap Association. He was a faithful member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020