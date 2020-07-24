1/1
Paul Myrick
1930 - 2020
Paul J. Myrick, 89

Cotuit, MA - Paul James Myrick, formerly of Shrewsbury, MA passed into another existence on July 21, 2020 after many years of declining health. Born in Marlborough, MA, he was the son of Patrick and Margaret (McEnelly) Myrick. He attended high school in Dunkirk, NY for three years and graduated from St. Charles High School, Waltham, MA and continued his education at St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and upon completion of infantry training at Indian Town Gap, PA, he served on Eniwetok in the Marshall Islands. He completed his education at Assumption College, Worcester, MA. After teaching school for a while, he worked in the painting business.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra (LaRochelle) Myrick of the home in Cotuit, and his son Andrew Luu and his wife Chau of Millbury, MA and his extended family who brought him great joy: Hao Doan and his wife Yen of Leicester, MA, Tran Diep and her husband Quang of Auburn, MA, Thiem Luu and his wife Marie of North Oxford, MA, Linh Luu and her husband Stephen Luong of Worcester, MA; grandchildren Thuy, Hoai, Larry, Connie, Christina, Winston, Alicia, Samuel, Andrew and Leslie, and 2 great grandchildren. Paul described his extended family as having courage without insolence and strength without ferocity. "I dreamed that life was beauty and awoke and found that life was duty."

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to Paul by Home Instead Senior Care and Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 76 Wianno Ave., Osterville, MA 02655 or Urban Missionaries of Our Lady of Hope, 242 Canterbury St, Worcester, MA 01603.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., Marstons Mills, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Osterville, MA. Burial will follow the Mass at 2:15 pm in Marstons Mills Cemetery, Rt 149, Marstons Mills, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Calling hours
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Burial
