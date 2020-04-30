|
Paul Najemy, 79
Millbury - Paul "Paulie" Najemy, 79, passed away on April 27th 2020 from complications due to the Covid-19 Virus.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 50 years Pamela, his son Paul J., who he devoted his life to; his daughter-in-law Elaine and his two grandsons Stephen and Michael who were his pride and joy.
Paul is also survived by his brother Francis and his wife Rosemarie, his 3 sisters Carole and husband Bruce Seaver, Marie and her husband Michael O'Connor and Elizabeth and her husband Ronald Tusing, several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his father Mitchell and his mother Mary (Haggar).
Paul was a veteran of the United States Navy. His engineer mind and caring heart made him the go-to guy for his family and friends. He had the uncanny ability to see solutions to most any mechanical problem and the ability to make it right. Helping the people he cared about was his greatest source of happiness.
Paul spent over 40 years at Raytheon Co. working with a group of friends who he considered his second family.
The family wishes to thank the health care workers in the Covid ACTS unit at UMass Lake Side for the outstanding care and support they showed Paul.
To abide by the state regulations on social gatherings, all of Paul's funeral services will be private. Visit Paul's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020