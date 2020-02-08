Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Church
38 Brattle St.
Worcester, MA
Paul Nelson


1936 - 2020
Paul Nelson Obituary
Paul P. Nelson, 83

Holden - Paul P. Nelson, 83, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born and raised in Worcester, Paul was the son of the late Carl G. and Florence M. (Mercier) Nelson and lived the last 16 years in Jefferson.

He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 58 years, Jo-Ann (Noone) Nelson; his son, Sean J. Nelson and his wife, Julianne of Rutland and Lisa Bonzey and her husband, Charles of Millbury; five grandchildren, Kristen, Robert and Lindsey Bonzey, and Liam and Aidan Nelson; a great grandchild, Jayden Bonzey; many nephews and nieces.

In his earlier years, Paul worked as a machinist at David Clark Co. in Worcester. He enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop at his home and making furniture for his children and grandchildren He loved going outside, working in his yard and simply enjoying nature.

Paul was a kind and gentle unassuming man who cherished his family and was affectionately known by them as "St. Paul." He tried to mirror his life after the teachings of Jesus Christ with a calming reassurance to those who called upon him night or day.

First and foremost Paul was a family man. After being disabled as a young man, he persevered and assisted his wife, Jo-Ann with the daily responsibility of raising their family. His legacy of love and devotion will leave an indelible impression on generations to come and those who were blessed to know him. Paul will always be remembered for his passion for animals, nature and smoking his pipe, but most of all for his dedication and devotion to his family. Please do not be sad, celebrate him every day through your words and act and in Paul's words..."God Bless."

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, February 10, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, February 11, at St. George Church, 38 Brattle St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
