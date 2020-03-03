Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Nordstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Nordstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Nordstrom Obituary
Paul Edward Nordstrom

NORTH GRAFTON - Paul Edward Nordstrom, 89, of North Grafton and formerly of Hopkinton and Wareham, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Newton, he was the son of the late Grace E. (Jackson) and Edward L. Nordstrom. He was the husband of 65 years to Norma (Hazen) Nordstrom.

A carpenter, builder, and vocational school teacher, Paul is also a Veteran of the Air Force. He was a Post Commander of the American Legion, a Mason with John Warren Lodge, a past member of the Woodville Rod & Gun Club, and member of the MA Retired Teachers Association. Paul was active in the United Methodist Church in Westborough. He enjoyed RV traveling, fishing, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed wood carving for his family. He was also a former square dancer in Fairs and Squares.

Besides his wife, Paul is survived by three children, Deborah A. Linehan and her husband, Kevin of Upton, Edward L. Nordstrom and his wife, Diane of Framingham, and Eric P. Nordstrom and his wife, Michelle of Millbury. He also leaves behind his sister, Charlotte Carboni of Holliston; as well as 7 grandchildren, Erin, Kevin, Christopher, Julianne, Gregory, Michael and Erica; and 7 great-grandchildren, Avery, William, Emerson, Samuel, Ethan, Everett and Margaret.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Westborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation, parkinsons.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -