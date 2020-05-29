Paul R. Plotczyk, 71WORCESTER - Paul R. Plotczyk, 71, a lifelong resident of Worcester died Sunday, May 24 at MA General Hospital in Boston.He leaves his wife of four years, Sonja (Miller) Plotczyk, his former wife, Sheila Noonan of Worcester, the mother of his three children, two sons, Edward J. Plotczyk and his wife Kerrie of Worcester, Christian G. Plotczyk and his wife Domenica of Miami, FL., a daughter, Megan D. Blanchard and her husband Joseph of Framingham, a step-daughter Audrey Rose, a sister, Alice M. Plotczyk of Auburn, and her daughter Lisa Plotczyk (Lee) of California, 8 grandchildren; Lily, Owen, Isabella, Gabriella, Jason, Allison, Jordan, Ella and his loving nieces, Scottanna Walker and Hughanna Brown.Born in Worcester, he was the son of Edward A. & Alyce (Zawalich) Plotczyk.Paul was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade, the former Worcester Industrial Technical Institute, Worcester State College and Anna Maria College. After graduating from Anna Maria with a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Paul worked at the crisis center on Chandler St., in Worcester.Paul was also a marketing consultant, working out of his home, for over 30 years with DBA Work Systems Affiliates International in Worcester.Paul's passion was riding his Harley. He spent many hours on long rides with his friends and family.He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also loved his travels to Jamaica. Paul loved visiting his son Ed at Breens Cafe , visiting his son Christian and his family in Miami, going to Megan's kids baseball, soccer and hockey games. Paul cherished his moments with his family.At the family's request a Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date when all can attend.The MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.