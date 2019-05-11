|
Paul A. Popowicz, 54
LEICESTER - Paul A. Popowicz, 54, of Leicester, died Friday, May 10th. at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
Paul was a carpenter for several area contractors for most of his life.
He leaves his son Vance J. Popowicz of Worcester, his brothers Alan T. "Moose" Popowicz of Leicester and Robert A. Popowicz of Worcester, his sisters Donnamarie Marhefka of Worcester and Charlene Carrington of Leicester, several nieces and nephews.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Theodore and Charlotte (Erickson) Popowicz. Paul enjoyed fishing, his cats and classic rock & roll.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 15 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Calling hours are Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Please omit flowers.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2019