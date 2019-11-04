|
Paul J. Rock, 86
Webster - Paul J. Rock, 86, passed peacefully to the other side of life on November 3rd with family by his side after a short illness. He was born in Webster on December 25, 1932, son of Louis A. Rock and Mary A. (Rybacki) Rock, and lived most of his life in Dudley before moving to Webster in 2002.
He is survived by his beloved stepchildren, Stephen Powers and his wife Kathy of Marlborough, William Powers and his wife Debra of Griswold, CT, Teresa Rawson and her husband Jeffrey of Oxford, Judith Lochner and her husband F. Theodore of Spencer. He also leaves eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife of 42 years, Janet L. (Montville); his second wife of ten years, Mary (Maccariella); and two brothers, Robert L. Rock and Bernard J. Rock.
Mr. Rock was a Korean War veteran and served as an instructor in telecommunications at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He was a welder at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 34 years before retiring in 1990. He also served as Water Commissioner for the Town of Dudley for 18 years, and as Constable for the Town of Dudley for 12 years. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1950. He was a longtime active member of St. Andrew Bobola Church in Dudley and more recently at St. Roch Church in Oxford. He was a member of the American Legion Post #184 of Webster and a lifetime member of the Polish American Veterans.
He was an avid fisherman, target shooter and loved riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed traveling abroad as well as touring the country in his motor-home, reading, puzzling, and trips to the casino. He loved watching both college and pro football games, especially the N.E. Patriots, and was a longtime Green Bay Packer fan. Most of all he loved attending Mass every day and spending time with family.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Dudley. Calling hours are Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019