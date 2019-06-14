|
|
Paul A. Rogers, 80
WORCESTER - Paul A. Rogers, 80, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in his home with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife and soul mate Susan P. (Anderson) Rogers of 30 years; his daughter, Linda and her husband Russell Luthman of Worcester, a son Paul A. Rogers, Jr. of Candia, N.H., three grandchildren, Ali, Zack and Rachael and two great grandchildren, Amber and Travis. He also leaves close family members including brothers–in-law Russell L. Anderson, Jr and his wife Phyllis, Charles H. Anderson and his wife Patricia and sisters-in-law Barbara Byers and husband Frank and Jean Anderson along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Albert F. Rogers and mother Helen V. (Wahlstrom) Rogers-Taft and Stepfather Willard G. Taft all of Worcester and recently deceased, brother-in-law, Robert B. Anderson of Dennis.
Paul was born in Worcester where he lived all his life and went to Classical High School. At an early age through Boy Scouts he learned the love of the outdoors and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1955, one of his proudest accomplishments. Fulfilling his desire and Patriotic duty to serve his country he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956 and servid on the USS Wasp (CVS 18) during the Lebanon crisis of 1958, receiving the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
Following his enlistment Paul was a truck driver with DeGaetano Bros. Inc. until its closing then continued driving KW #40, for Jolin Paving & Excavating, Inc. in which he hauled materials for both Jolin as well as A.F. Amorello & Sons for many, many years. There was no better driver than Paul. He operated as well as kept #40 as if it was his very own. Paul was loved by everyone who knew him for being a pure gentleman, his infectious smile and personality. Not to mention his fantastic "TRUE" fish stories every Monday morning.
Paul's passion and love of fishing continued and he became a member of the Worcester Surfcasting Club, Inc. in Bourne Ma at the age of 18. He was the longest surviving member to date. He was very active in the club where he was past president and serving on the board of directors for many years. From fishing stripers and blues on the C.C. Canal to yellow perch in the winter he couldn't get enough time in on the water and would swap fish stories with the best of them. Paul consequently organized and ran many fishing derbies of all kinds for years. He maintained bragging rights for many a "winning fish" including state pins on many "secret ponds" on the Cape. One such adventure on the "Jolly Roger" became quite the ordeal for Paul and his best friend Nick where they were left adrift in raging seas, fog and fire on Cape Cod Bay for 48 hours before being spotted by a Coast Guard helicopter and rescued. Paul said his scouting and navy skills saved their lives.
He loved gardening as well which he took to the extreme, enjoying the fruits of his labor and sharing with all!
Paul faced many medical challenges with 4 separate cancers over an 18 year period with the extraordinary strength and dignity of a warrior, always soldiering on. He was defined by his courage and redeemed by his pride and independent resilience. His faith and great sense of humor gave him his positive outlook and never let his illness define who he was, but rather accepted and kept moving forward.
We would like the give special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Heist, Kelly Goodwin, NP, Kristin Anderson, RN, Lynn Darling and the rest of the Mass General Team for never giving up on Paul which gave his family the blessings of the last 3 years.
You will truly be missed each and every day by all of us ~ Love ya, Paul!
Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday June 17th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18th in the Millbury Federated Church, 20 Main St. in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mass Junior Conservation Camp to help sponsor a child go to www.juniorconservationcamp.org or to at www.St.Jude.org. Please visit Paul's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019