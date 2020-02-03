|
Paul A. Rogers, Jr. 58
North Brookfield - Paul A. Rogers, Jr., 58, formerly of Candia, NH, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family, after suffering a massive heart attack.
Paul was born in Worcester and attended Granite and Providence St. Schools and was a 1979 graduate of Burncoat High. While in New Hampshire, Paul and his former wife Patty, through their love of animals had managed The Barking Dog. For the past few years he had worked for the Candia DPW.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman with a love of nature and passion for fishing. In his younger days, he could be found along the rocks of the Cape Cod Canal, shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, any river that might flow beside some road he was traveling, or putting in tilts at one of his 'secret ponds'.
This past year, through the advantages of DNA technology, he was united with his adoring daughter, Rachel Heyn and beautiful grandchildren, Amber and Travis. He was a proud dad and grandpa and sadly, their time together was cut short by his untimely passing.
Paul is also survived by his loving mother and stepfather, Janice (Peloquin) Kungoian and Jack, who was like a dad to him. He leaves his caring sister, Linda Luthman, brother-in-law Russ, niece Ali and nephew Zack. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Sr., grandparents, aunts and uncles including his favorites, Dave and Richie.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife, (checks payable to Comm of Mass-Wildlands Conservation Fund) 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westboro, MA 01581 or UMass-Memorial, Office of Philanthropy 1 Biotech, 365 Plantation Street, Worcester MA 01605 (checks payable to UMass Memorial Heart and Vascular Patient Care) or online at give.umassmemorial.org. Please note Paul's name the memo section.
Family and friends will remember and celebrate Paul's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 5th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery, Sutton. Please visit Paul's tribute & guestbook at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020