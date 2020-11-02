Paul F. Rourke, 94
Worcester - Paul F. Rourke, 94 of Worcester passed away Friday, October 30th, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones after a period of declining health.
Paul was born in Worcester, on November 24, 1926 the son of Edward A. and Ellen (McGill) Rourke. Raised and educated in Worcester, Paul a member of "The Greatest Generation" left high school to join the U.S. Navy during World War II. Serving in the Pacific and as part of the forces of Liberation of the Philippines. Upon discharge and return home, Paul married Eva M. Pinto, spending the next sixty-three years devoted to Eva and their family until she left his side in November of 2011. Paul provided for his family working for the Worcester State College, in the supplies department before retiring. He previously worked many years for the U.S. Envelope and Crompton Knowles Company.
Paul is survived by his three children, Paul D. Rourke and his wife Wendy of Worcester, Janice E. Freda and her husband Anthony of Enfield, CT and Karen D. Caruso of Providence, RI; two grandsons, Christopher Freda and his wife Brigitte of Longmeadow, MA, and Jeramie Freda and his wife Erin of Nashua, NH, two great grandchildren, Chase and Bryce Freda; a sister, Beverly Anthony and brother in law, John Thomas all of Shrewsbury; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife Eva, a brother, Edward Rourke of Shrewsbury, and sisters, Helen Witcoski, Connie McGill, Gladys Zinkus, Barbara Thomas, and Kathleen Puzo all predeceased him.
He was a member of St Joan of Arc Church, and the National Envelope Union where he also served as shop steward. In Paul's younger years, he was a member and very involved in volunteering his time to St Bernard's Church in any capacity that was needed. At onetime he served many years as a coach for the Connie Mack Little league, notably receiving a Key to the City for all his volunteer work. Paul enjoyed Saturday's at Holy Cross Football games, watched all sports on television especially baseball and football. Paul's life was dedicated to his family and had many friends whose lives he touched. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Thursday, November 5th from 4 to 7 pm in THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., His funeral will be held Friday, November 6th from the funeral home with a procession to St Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St where his celebration of Christian burial Mass will be held at 11 am. Burial with military honors will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation Worcester. The Rourke family would like to thank the Notre Dame Hospice, for the care, comfort, and compassion they gave to Paul. COVID-19 Social distancing practices and the use of face masks will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. Live streaming is available at www.mercadantefuneral.com
starting 10:30 am on Friday. www.mercadantefuneral.com