Paul R. Sagendorph, 85
East Brookfield - Paul R. "Pete" Sagendorph, 85, of East Brookfield, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Joan D. Sagendorph; three sons, Paul R. Sagendorph, II (Amy) of Brookfield, Mark W. Sagendorph (Lisa) of Warren, and Richard S. Sagendorph, III (Sue) of Rutland. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard S. and B. Louise (Reyman) Sagendorph. He lived in Brookfield for 30 years, prior to moving to East Brookfield in 2002.
Known as Pete, he worked as a welder at the former CPC Engineering in Sturbridge and Pratt & Whitney in Hartford for several years. He then was the Water Superintendent for the Town of Brookfield for 20 years before retiring in 1999.
Mr. Sagendorph is a United States Army veteran.
Pete loved watching old westerns. He kept active by working around his home and yard, and enjoyed swimming weekly. He and Joan traveled throughout most of the United States in their RV. His best times though were spent with his family and he adored his grandchildren.
At his request, funeral services will be held privately, and a Celebration of Pete's Life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Merrick Public Library, P.O. Box 528, Brookfield, MA 01506 or the Lashaway Senior Citizens Club, P.O. Box 72, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.
An online guest book is available at
varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020