Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Paul Savastano


1950 - 2020
Paul Savastano Obituary
Paul J. Savastano, 69

WORCESTER - Paul J. Savastano, 69 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.

Paul was born in Worcester, the son of the late Paul F. and Anna (Titta) Savastano. He graduated from North High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in education from Fitchburg State. Paul was a carpenter for the Local 107 Union for 30 years before his retirement. Paul was in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He loved fishing and was an avid car enthusiast especially corvettes.

Paul is survived by his devoted son, Paul T. Savastano with whom he lived; his sister, Joyce Barbale and her husband John of Auburn; his former wife, Andrea G. (Mazzone) Savastano of Worcester; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Paul will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-5 pm with his funeral service to begin at 5 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately. Contributions in his name can be made to: Bible Way Baptist Church 18, Heard St., Auburn, MA. 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
