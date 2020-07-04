Paul Sharawara 67
Whitinsville, MA - Paul Sharawara died peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2020 at home in Tucson, Arizona. His passing was unexpected. He leaves his wife Laurie Lee and son Sam Sharawara of Tucson and brothers, sisters, nieces, cousins and many loyal friends who will always remember him. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Son of the late Mary and Walter Sharawara, Paul was born in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, on September 30, 1952. A sports enthusiast all his life, he played Little League baseball and countless sandlot baseball games in the schoolyard across from his home in Whitinsville with kids who became his lifelong friends. A wonderful athlete, he participated in Whitinsville community sports, and played baseball, basketball and football in high school. He was a 1970 graduate of Northbridge High School, and had planned on celebrating a 50th reunion and seeing friends and family in Massachusetts.
After attending the University of Tampa, Paul arrived in Tucson about 40 years ago, after a friend recommended Tucson and the probability of work in the hotel industry. Some time after being hired by Marriott, Paul met Laurie and in 1982 they married in Tucson, where their son Sam was born and raised. Paul put his love of sports into practice and passed it on to another generation by coaching youth soccer, Little League baseball and Pop Warner football. Laurie recalls that when Paul was the sole coach of Sam's kindergarten soccer team, more time may have been spent gathering children around the ball, than was spent passing or kicking the ball.
Keeping up with his own exercise routine, Paul was the catcher for his Fast Pitch team in Tucson for twenty years, until he and some of his teammates switched to a sport a little easier on the joints and got out their golf clubs. Paul was an avid golfer and never missed an opportunity to play with his close golfing buddies in Tucson, or with family and friends in Massachusetts. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan, and as a Buccaneer fan looked forward to seeing how Tom Brady and Gronk would do at Tampa Bay.
It has been said that no one needed a Smart Phone when Paul was around to answer a question about history or geography. He enjoyed reading and often pulled out an encyclopedia volume if he had a question himself or to read at his leisure.
During his time with Marriott, Paul's interest in facility maintenance grew, and to further his knowledge he took courses in refrigeration, air conditioning and other electrical work.
Paul also worked for Hilton Hotels, and Broadway Proper, an independent living facility in Tucson. At the time of his passing, Paul was the Facilities Manager for Saint Ambrose Catholic School in Tucson, where he worked for the past fifteen years.
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and members of the Saint Ambrose community who have offered their assistance and reached out to express their sympathy and to let us know that Paul was loved and will be missed.
In addition to his wife Laurie and son Sam, Paul leaves his brothers John Sharawara (Carolyn Cooper) of Tucson and Peter Sharawara of Massachusetts; sisters Elizabeth Sharawara (John Dieckmann) and Mary Ellen Stansky (John) of Massachusetts; nieces Emily Sharawara (Paul Leonetti), Julie Sharawara (Matt Fitzsimons), Christina Dieckmann, Carolyn Dieckmann, Kathleen Dieckmann (George Flores), Anna Stansky Murphy (Kyle), Jenna Stansky and Elena Stansky; grandnephews Taylor Leonetti and Cooper Fitzsimons and cousins.
A Mass in celebration of Paul's life will be held at Saint Ambrose Parish on a date to be determined after COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casa Maria, 491 E. 26th Street, Tucson AZ 85713 (donations webpage casamariatucson.org
), or a charity of your choice
. To leave a message of condolence for Paul's family, please go to "Obituaries & Tributes" on the Adair Funeral Homes (1050 N. Dodge Boulevard, Tucson AZ 85716) website www.adairfuneralhomes.com
.