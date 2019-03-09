|
Paul R. Sherer, 62
WORCESTER - Paul R. Sherer, 62 of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Paul was born in Worcester, a son of the late Earl J. and Antoinette M. (Fasano) Sherer, Sr where he attended Worcester Schools.
Paul is survived by two brothers, Carl and Joseph Sherer with whom he lived; a sister, Rose Marie Sherer of Shrewsbury; a niece and nephew, Melissa and Steven Serra both of Worcester. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Earl J. Sherer, Jr. and a sister, Mary Ann Serra.
Services for Paul will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019