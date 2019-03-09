Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Sherer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Sherer


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Sherer Obituary
Paul R. Sherer, 62

WORCESTER - Paul R. Sherer, 62 of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Paul was born in Worcester, a son of the late Earl J. and Antoinette M. (Fasano) Sherer, Sr where he attended Worcester Schools.

Paul is survived by two brothers, Carl and Joseph Sherer with whom he lived; a sister, Rose Marie Sherer of Shrewsbury; a niece and nephew, Melissa and Steven Serra both of Worcester. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Earl J. Sherer, Jr. and a sister, Mary Ann Serra.

Services for Paul will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now