Paul J. Shulten, 79
Worcester - Paul J. Shulten, 79, passed away peacefully in Christopher House on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after an illness. He leaves his wife Charlotte (Lutinski) Shulten; a son Mark Shulten and his wife Kerrie; a sister- Irene Shulten; a brother-in-law Edward Lutinski of Westboro; a daughter-in-law Gina Shulten ; a sister-in-law Lucia Shulten; two grandsons- Jared and Mark Paul Shulten; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He also leaves behind his best friend, Tinkerbell. He was predeceased by his son Stephen Shulten who passed in 2008 and his brother Richard Shulten.
Paul was born in Worcester, one of three children of the late Alfons and Sophia (Milewska) Shulten. He attended and graduated from St. Mary's High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1961. After serving in the Army, he worked for Wright Line in Worcester and then, in 1968, he began working for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority as a bus driver, retiring in 1998 after 30 years of service. Paul was a member of the White Eagle Association, The Eagles Club of Worcester, and the American Legion Post 234 of Northboro, MA. He enjoyed taking day trips here and there and going to Las Vegas, Florida, and Foxwoods.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the American Legion Post #234 402 W. Main St. Northborough, MA 01532. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019