Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME
91 Central St
Auburn, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
189 Oxford St North
Auburn, MA
Paul Smyrnios Obituary
Paul S. Smyrnios, 69

AUBURN - Paul S. Smyrnios, 69, passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Calling hours will be on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday November 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St North, Auburn. For Paul's complete obituary please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
