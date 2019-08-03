|
Paul Sweet, 66
SPENCER - Paul Sweet, 66, passed away on July 30,2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Paul grew up in Auburn, MA and attended Boys Trade High School in Worcester, MA, then went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Quinsigamond Community College. He was a machinist and lent his talents to both Wyman Gorman and Gallant Machine in Worcester, as well as Miller & Turner Machine in Southbridge, before his illness forced him into early retirement. Paul was a beloved father and grandfather. For him, family was everything. He was a man with a big heart, known for his kindness, generosity, gregarious nature, and the zeal with which he pursued his many interests. His passion for music and bringing people together came to life through Mary's Place, a community coffee house he ran in Spencer in the early 1990s. His inviting nature meant that his door was always open, and he enjoyed the company of the many friends and acquaintances who would drop by. For many years, Paul spent his summers traveling to Music Festivals, and he regularly volunteered at the Old Songs Festival in Altamont, NY. He had a larger than life personality and will be missed by many, but none more than those closest to him. He is survived by his three daughters, Anne and her husband Craig of E. Brookfield, MA, Sandra and her husband Nicholas of McGuire AFB, NJ, and Sara and her husband Anders of Alameda, CA. He leaves behind several wonderful grandchildren: Anne, Oliver, Felix, Harvey, and Mattias, as well as his sister Susan and her husband Donald of Pelham, NH, and his many friends and acquaintances. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Joyce, and his infant grandson, Samuel. Dad, "Take these broken wings and learn to fly. All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arise." A Memorial Mass for Paul will be held on Thursday, August 15,2019 at 11:00am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church 7 Church St. Spencer. Burial will follow in New Notre Dame Cemetery in Southbridge. Pillsbury Funeral Home 163 Main St. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019