Paul F. Thibodeau, 58
Charlton - Paul F. Thibodeau, 58, of J. Davis Road died peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Ellen R. (Wall) Thibodeau of Charlton; his two brothers, Edgar "Jay" Thibodeau of Belmar, NJ, and Michael G. Thibodeau and his wife Barbara of Pittsgrove, NJ; and his sister, Louise A. Salatino and her husband Michael of Wilton, CT. Paul is also survived by his sister-in-law Ginny Innella and her husband Al of Levittown, NY, brother-in-law Larry Wall and his wife Julie of Houston, TX, loving aunts, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His beloved dog Jake and cat Killer III were his daily companions. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar "Ed" J. Thibodeau and Mary Louise (Graf) Thibodeau; his nephew Michael G. Thibodeau, Jr.; his paternal grandmother, Olive "Big Nana" Dumontier; and beloved aunt, uncles, and grandparents.
Paul was born on September 21, 1961 in Perth Amboy, NJ, and graduated from Marlboro High School in 1980. He was an accomplished member of the varsity wrestling team from 9th through 12th grades. Paul enlisted in the United States Air Force and was proud and honored to have served from 1984 to 1989. His many achievements included receipt of the Air Force Achievement Medal for meritorious service during his tour at the Royal Air Force Chicksands in England in 1986 and his promotion to sergeant in 1987. He returned to NJ in July 1989 before moving to Massachusetts in 1990. From 1989 to 2004, Paul worked as an environmental technician and manager for Handex of New England, previously for Handex of New Jersey. Since 2004, Paul worked periodically as a technician-consultant. For a handful of years, he made and sold gourmet chocolates. The family would eagerly await his dessert tray at holiday gatherings.
Most years of his life, Paul spent time at a family camp on Lake Umbagog in Maine where he enjoyed fishing, boating through coves, walks in the woods, watching wildlife, and quality time with his family. His nieces and nephews begged for his time at the camp to venture trails on the ATV and cruise the lake in his boat. Paul's travels included visiting castles in England, and exploring Munich, Amsterdam, and the Seattle, WA area while in the service. Travels with his wife, Ellen, included trips to Newfoundland and Hawaii. Paul was an avid sports fan, especially football, and he enjoyed riding his ATV at home with his dog running alongside. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Charlton and was a supporter of the Helping Hands Society and supported several children over the years through a Christian charitable organization. His vibrant personality and compassionate nature sparked laughter and evoked an ease in those he met, and his friends were many. He grounded himself in faith and nature, virtues he taught his nieces and nephews. Paul held his faith, his family, and helping others above all else.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Charlton and burial will be on a later date at St. Anne's Cemetery in Berlin, NH. A drive-by calling hour will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 10:15-11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton, under the portico entrance, with those wishing to attend staying in their vehicles. The funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. will be livestreamed with his obituary on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, P.O. Box 338, Charlton City, MA 01508. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020