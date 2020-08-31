1/1
Paul Towle Sr.
Paul E. Towle, Sr.

SUTTON - Paul E. Towle, Sr., 79, of Manchaug passed away on Friday Aug. 28, 2020 at The Residence at Orchard Grove, Shrewsbury. He was the husband of the late B. Iris (Neil) Towle who died in 2015.

Mr. Towle had worked for the Norton Company in Worcester for over 30 years as a maintenance mechanic.

Paul was born April 15, 1941 in Whitinsville, the son of the late Everett and Frances (Lozier) Towle Sr. and was a graduate of Sutton High School, Sutton.

Paul was an avid auto mechanic his entire life who could fix anything and loved collecting antique engines. He also attended the Oak Hill Bible Church in Oxford.

Mr. Towle is survived by his son, Eric A. Towle of Clinton, his daughter, Wendy M. and her husband Jonathan Shenian of Douglas; his brother Everett H. and his wife Janet Towle, Jr. of NM, his sister, Elaine and her husband Carl Duby of Webster, a sister-in-law Cynthia and her husband Thomas Hughes of Douglas, 4 grandchildren, Jonathan Shenian, Jr., Jordan Tripp, Alexandra Shenian and Nicholas Towle, 3 great-grandchildren, Deven Shenian, Jamey Shenian and Tanner Tripp and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons, Paul E. Towle, Jr. and David C. Towle and one brother, Lawrence Towle.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
