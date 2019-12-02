|
Paul P. Trottier, 82
WORCESTER - Paul P. Trottier, 82, of Ormond Beach, Fla. and formerly of Worcester, died Friday, November 29, 2019 in Ormond Beach.
His wife of 49 years, Althea M. (Morris) Trottier, passed away in 2010.
He leaves two sons, Gary Trottier of Round Rock, Texas, and Brian Trottier and his wife Nancy of Leicester; two grandchildren, Ryan and Samantha Trottier of Round Rock; his close friend, Eleanor Felix of Ormond Beach; a sister Shirley Overton of Houston, Texas; a brother Donald Trottier of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews. His daughter-in-law, Pamela Trottier, died in 2016.
Paul was also predeceased by his twin sister Pauline Provencher, his sister Lorraine Scales, and two brothers Robert and Richard Trottier.
Paul was born in Worcester, son of Theodore and Lillian (Boulay) Trottier. He lived most of his life in Worcester before retiring to Ormond Beach 19 years ago.
He graduated in 1956 from Worcester Boys Trade School, where he was an accomplished athlete. He played basketball and baseball. He was named an All-City star player and was admitted to the Worcester Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Paul served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including a tour of duty overseas as a jet aircraft engine technician.
Paul was a production foreman at the Neles-Jamesbury Co., in Worcester, where he worked more than 35 years, before retiring.
Paul played softball in Worcester adult leagues. He coached baseball in the Connie Mack Little League and the Burncoat Babe Ruth League. He was a member of the Lincoln Sportsmen's Club. He was a longtime fan of all Boston sports. He also enjoyed family vacations, traveling in retirement, playing cards with friends and telling jokes.
Calling hours are Thursday, December 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Friday, December 6, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard's Church, 228 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Sixth Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019