Rev. Paul L. Vaudreuil, A.A., 81
Worcester - Rev. Paul L. Vaudreuil, A.A., 81, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in St. Francis Rehab & Nursing Center after a long illness.
Besides his fellow Assumptionists, he leaves two brothers, Ronald E. Vaudreuil and his wife Marianne of East Sandwich, and Gerald G. Vaudreuil and his wife Helen of Holland, MA; a sister, Jeanne M. Vaudreuil of Worcester; nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
He was born in Worcester on July 25, 1937, a son of Edgar G. and Irene B. (Leroux) Vaudreuil. He graduated from Assumption Preparatory School in 1955 and then from Assumption College in 1959. He entered the Assumptionist order and pronounced first vows on August 28, 1960. He completed his scholasticate in Lyons, France from 1960 to 1964 and was ordained a priest there on February 29, 1964 by Bishop Alfred Ancel.
His first assignment was at the Assumptionist pilgrimage center in Beauvoir, Quebec. He then worked as a campus minister in Tampa and then at Assumption College. He also conducted retreats at the Assumptionist retreat center in Cassadaga, NY in the 1970's. In 1981 he helped found Emmanuel House on the Assumption College Campus and served as its treasurer. He was the secretary of the provincial of the North American Province for several years. He served as an associate pastor at Saint Anne's Shrine in Fiskdale from 1996 to 2003. Before retiring he was the superior of the Assumptionist community at Old English Road in Worcester. He then spent six months in Kenya, Africa on a sabbatical.
Fr. Vaudreuil was a trustee of Assumption College from 1993 to 2003.
The funeral will be held Friday, July 12, a 10:00 AM in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Assumption College, 500 Salisbury Street, with the Reverend Dennis M. Gallagher, Provincial of the North American Province, as the principal concelebrant. Burial will be in the Saint Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. A period of visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 AM in the church Friday, July 12, prior to the Mass. Donations in his name may be made to the Assumptionist Retirement Fund, 330 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019