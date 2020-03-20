|
Paul M. Watts 78
Worcester - Paul M. Watts, 78 of Worcester, passed away Thursday March 12, 2020.
Paul was born and raised in Worcester, the son of Matthew and Josephine (Sakalauskas) Watts. He graduated from Commerce High school, served in the U.S. Army National Guard HHC 181 INF. 110th armor for 6 years and lived here all his life.
Paul was a member of the Teamsters local 170, Worcester Surf Casting Club, Vernon Hill Post, Brown Square Club, Eagles Club, and the American Legion Sandwich Post. He worked in warehousing for the Sweet life Company, later Burroughs Corporation in several of its warehouses in Central Massachusetts before retiring. He previously worked for the Wyman-Gordon Company.
Paul is survived by his sister, Patricia Antul and her husband Walter "Chic" with whom he spent many cherished moments over the years; A nephew and two nieces including Cindy and David Deignan and their children Austin, Owen, and Bridget Mae; Other extended family members and friends. Another sister, Carol Dube and her husband Gerald predeceased him.
Paul was an enthusiastic surfcasting fisherman; He was an over 50-year member and three-time past president of the Worcester Surfcasting club. Paul had many years and peaceful moments fishing the Cape Cod Canal, lakes and ponds throughout the area and New England. An activity he enjoyed immensely with some of his close fishing buddies including Kevin Murphy who was like a brother to him.
As to Paul's wishes the funeral service and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery were held privately. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated to pay it forward and do a kind deed for someone else in Paul's memory.
