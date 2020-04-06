Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Weaver


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Weaver Obituary
Paul B. Weaver, 82

Shrewsbury - Paul Barry Weaver, 82, of Shrewsbury, passed away on April 4, 2020, at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, to the former Doris Beede and Paul Weaver, he graduated from Memorial High School in Middleboro in 1955, and from Boston University in 1959.

An avid railroad enthusiast, Paul served as Norton Company's Manager of Retirement Programs for North America, and in retirement taught CPR and first aid classes for the Red Cross and . Paul leaves behind his wife Grace, his brother Richard, three children, two grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held once the pandemic restrictions have loosened. To view Paul's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -