Paul B. Weaver, 82
Shrewsbury - Paul Barry Weaver, 82, of Shrewsbury, passed away on April 4, 2020, at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, to the former Doris Beede and Paul Weaver, he graduated from Memorial High School in Middleboro in 1955, and from Boston University in 1959.
An avid railroad enthusiast, Paul served as Norton Company's Manager of Retirement Programs for North America, and in retirement taught CPR and first aid classes for the Red Cross and . Paul leaves behind his wife Grace, his brother Richard, three children, two grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held once the pandemic restrictions have loosened. To view Paul's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020