Paul B. Wheeler, 78
Clarksburg - Paul B. Wheeler, 78, of Clarksburg, MA passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston following complications from pacemaker surgery at University of Mass. Memorial Medical Center, Worcester.
Born in Douglas, MA on February 18, 1941, he was the son of the late Cecil R. Wheeler and Helen (Metcalf) Wheeler. After completing his education in the Douglas Public Schools, he became a production worker at Baker Nail Corporation in Framingham, MA. Later he partnered with Merrill Hale and started a successful house painting business in South Londonderry, VT. Later in life, he became a private home health care worker in southern Vermont which gave him so much satisfaction in being able to help people live independently in their homes.
Paul was a kind, loving man who lived by the Golden Rule: "Treat others the way that you would like to be treated". He also had his own creed about our environment: "Take care of our earth, honor it, protect it and preserve it". His greatest joys in life were gardening and bird watching. He called the backyard our wildlife sanctuary with its birds, birdhouses and all the wild creatures, including the turkeys who would come for breakfast each morning. He had two favorite places where he visited annually: Venice Island, Florida and Prince Edward Island, the smallest Canadian Province.
He is survived by his loving partner of over 30 years, Neil N. McLeod, a retired assistant professor of Reading and Special Education at MCLA. They shared their home together in Clarksburg. He also leaves a special friend, Richard Phelan of Uxbridge, MA whose wit and humor could "bring down the house". He also leaves a close neighbor and friend, Dennis Pugliese, who with his late wife Betsy, always admired Paul's flower gardens and gave him such positive feedback.
Paul was predeceased by his 5 siblings, Cecil E. Wheeler, Roy A. Wheeler, Philip G. Wheeler, William A. Wheeler and Esther S. Wheeler Korfhage.
At Paul's request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. He will be cremated and his ashes interred at the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery in Douglas, MA
Memorial donations may be made to the Mass Audubon Society, Fund for Nature, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773 or to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, 875 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Tribute Wall, please visit www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019