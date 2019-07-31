Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Witkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Witkowski


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Witkowski Obituary
Paul S. Witkowski, 68

Boston - Paul S. Witkowski, 68, died at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Paul was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late Stanly P. Witkowski and Mary "Maxine" G. (O'Connell) Lindgren.

Paul leaves his son, Mark Wagner of Jamaica Plain, his three sisters, Donna Kirkos and her longtime companion, Bob Strazini of Worcester, Paula Baronowski of Pinellas Park, FL, Susan Tynan of Worcester and Barbara Auger and her husband, David of Hudson; as well as several nephews and nieces and his son's mother, Janis Wagner of Boston. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Slusnys.



For Funeral information, please visit

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.