Paul S. Witkowski, 68
Boston - Paul S. Witkowski, 68, died at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Paul was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late Stanly P. Witkowski and Mary "Maxine" G. (O'Connell) Lindgren.
Paul leaves his son, Mark Wagner of Jamaica Plain, his three sisters, Donna Kirkos and her longtime companion, Bob Strazini of Worcester, Paula Baronowski of Pinellas Park, FL, Susan Tynan of Worcester and Barbara Auger and her husband, David of Hudson; as well as several nephews and nieces and his son's mother, Janis Wagner of Boston. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Slusnys.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019