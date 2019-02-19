Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Paul Dennis Wyrzykowski, 72

ASHLAND - Paul Dennis Wyrzykowski, 72, of Ashland passed away Sat. Feb. 16th, 2019. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Zygmunt and Mary (Kachnowicz) Wyrzykowski and husband of Cheryl (Erickson) Wyrzykowski. They were married 32 years. Paul was a graduate of St. Mary's School Worcester Class of 1965 and entered the US Army. He served his country honorably from 1966-1969. He worked as a Technician for Verizon before retiring and working as a Library Assistant for the Town of Ashland.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Christopher M. Wyrzykowski of Ashland, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday Feb. 22nd at 10:30am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St., Worcester, MA with burial to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
