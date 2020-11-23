Paul A. Yurkevicius, 60Thompson, CT - Paul A. Yurkevicius, 60, passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospital in Webster.Paul is survived by his wife Lorraine J. (McKinney) Yurkevicius, to whom he has been married for twenty-five years; his brother John A. Yurkevicius and his wife Christine of Quinebaug, CT; his sister Kathleen Yurkevicius of Danielson, CT; he also leaves nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.Paul was born in Worcester, MA on June 20, 1960, son of the late Vito and Anna (Ozaniak) Yurkevicius; he moved from Webster to Thompson over twenty years ago and has worked as a mechanic for Bernie's Service Station for many years; he enjoyed making models and riding his motorcycle; he will be deeply missed by loving family and friends.Calling hours will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am in the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA. Committal services will be private. All those attending, please be sure to follow current health guidelines.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Community Cat Connection, 289 Thompson Road Webster, MA 01570.A guest book is available where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Paul at