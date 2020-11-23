1/1
Paul Yurkevicius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. Yurkevicius, 60

Thompson, CT - Paul A. Yurkevicius, 60, passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospital in Webster.

Paul is survived by his wife Lorraine J. (McKinney) Yurkevicius, to whom he has been married for twenty-five years; his brother John A. Yurkevicius and his wife Christine of Quinebaug, CT; his sister Kathleen Yurkevicius of Danielson, CT; he also leaves nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Paul was born in Worcester, MA on June 20, 1960, son of the late Vito and Anna (Ozaniak) Yurkevicius; he moved from Webster to Thompson over twenty years ago and has worked as a mechanic for Bernie's Service Station for many years; he enjoyed making models and riding his motorcycle; he will be deeply missed by loving family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am in the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA. Committal services will be private. All those attending, please be sure to follow current health guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Community Cat Connection, 289 Thompson Road Webster, MA 01570.

A guest book is available where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Paul at

www.shaw-majercik.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved