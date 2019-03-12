|
|
Paula P. Fisher, 89
SHREWSBURY - Paula P. (Caldwell) Fisher, longtime Shrewsbury resident died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 89. She was the wife of the late Homer A. Fisher with whom she shared 37 wonderful years in marriage.
The daughter of the late Roscoe and Marie (Boyle) Caldwell, Paula was born and raised in Worcester. After her marriage, she and Homer built a new company together, Norwich Printing and Publishing in Worcester. After the death of her husband Homer, she worked as a secretary and proofreader for technology and biotechnological companies including NEC, AstraZeneca and Q-One Biotech until her retirement.
She married Homer in 1949 and lived in Worcester for 10 years before moving to Shrewsbury to raise their family. She loved visiting the Maine coast with friends, finding new farm stands and being with her grandchildren. Spending time with her family by the ocean in Marshfield was without a doubt her most treasured time.
She is survived by her children, Mark Fisher and his wife Stephanie Powers of Jacksonville, Vermont, Melissa Fisher and her partner Denise Burnette of Brooklyn, New York; and her grandchildren Liam and Sam Fisher also of Jacksonville, Vermont.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paula's family beginning at 9:30 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To leave a message of condolence or to view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019