|
|
Paula Gallant-Kokocinski
OXFORD/ PAXTON - Surrounded by her loving family, Paula Gallant-Kokocinski, 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, following a brief illness.
Paula was born and raised in Worcester, a daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy J. (Rogers) Gallant. She was also predeceased by her sister, Diane.
Paula graduated from Burncoat High School. During her younger years, Paula was an accomplished gymnast, and was affiliated with the Giguire Gymnastics for many years. There, she forged many lifelong friendships. She was a member of the Worcester Fife and Drum Corps and had participated in the Dynamy Internship Program. Paula's wonderful smile and outgoing personality made her the perfect person for her lifetime work as a server in several Worcester area restaurants. She worked for many years at the Wind Tiki in Webster, and later the former Northworks. She also had worked for TGI Friday in Millbury. She also loved to attend Blues music concerts.
Paula will be forever loved and truly missed by her husband and companion of the last 14 years, Myron W. Kokocinski of Paxton; her son, Eric Peterson and his fiancée, Ashley Barribeau and their daughter, Sophie of Douglas; her father-in-law, Myron Kokocinski of Paxton; her sister-in-laws, Susan Williams and her husband, Carl of West Bookfield and Judy Amons and her husband, Kenneth of North Brookfield; her brother-in-law, Joseph Crutcher of Rutland; a niece, three nephews; as well as numerous friends, many of whom she has been friends with all of her life.
Family and friends will gather for Paula's Life celebration visiting hours on Friday, March 22nd from 5-7 p.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 23rd with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 18 Richards Avenue, Paxton, Burial will follow in St. Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the (www.lung.org). To share a memory or an online condolence with the, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2019