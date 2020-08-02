Paula Guhse
Keene - Paula Guhse left this world on July 25th but has now become a beautiful bride of Christ. Born February 27, 1948, in Auburn, MA, to Edward and Pauline Donais. Paula attended Auburn High School, moved to NH in 1973, worked at Wright's Studio, St. Joseph's School and Masiello Real Estate until retiring in 2005. Paula was also a recognized local artist.
For all that had the privilege to know her, she was a caring, loving, beautiful woman, wife, mother, "meega" and friend.
She was a devoted Christian who lived a life of ministry to serve the Lord. Paula dedicated her life to helping others, volunteered at the 100 Nights Shelter in Keene, participated in mission trips to Cape Town, South Africa, devoted much time to House of Hope as well as throughout the local community. Her family meant the world to her. She taught us that family is truly a gift from God and although life can be difficult, family will always be there to support each other. She deeply loved her husband, 5 adult children, 14 grandchildren and her 4 great grandchildren. Gertrude Bergin, a family member that has since passed, shared a saying with her over 40 years ago and she has lived her life believing in this, "I want to give with a warm hand, rather than a cold one". She has done just that. This world has lost a wonderful woman but God gained a treasure.
She is survived by her 2 sisters, Donna Robillard and Denise Howe, her loving and supportive husband, Rick Guhse, her children, Simone St. Denis, John St. Denis, Joshua Bergin, Thomas Bergin III, and Sarah Wormstead. Her grandchildren Will and David Belluscio, Ian and Rizal Indra, Dylan Starkey, Myles, Allyson, and Ingrid Bergin, Rylee, Andrew, and Avery Sawyer, Lincoln Wormstead, Malachi and Serenity Bergin and her great grandchildren Nathan and Adriel Indra, Giovanni Starkey and Everett Belluscio. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Donais.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 4 at 10:00 am at Hope Chapel, 667 Main Street, Keene, NH. Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH on Monday, August 3 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Those in attendance are requested to please wear a facemask and to maintain proper physical distancing requirements. A private burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hundred Nights Shelter, PO Box 833, Keene, NH 03431 (www.HundredNightsInc.org
) and House of Hope, PO Box 10371, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.HouseOfHopeNH.org
).
.