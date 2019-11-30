|
|
Paula Kosky Hamann, 46
WORCESTER - Paula Kosky Hamann of Worcester passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her family after a brief battle with a reoccurrence of ovarian cancer. She was 46.
Paula was born on March 26, 1973 in Mount Kisco, New York. She spent her childhood in Medway and attended high school in Worcester, graduating from Worcester Academy. Paula earned dual Bachelor's degrees in biology and history from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia; her Master's degree in Public Health from Florida International University in Miami, Florida; and her Juris Doctorate from The American University in Washington, D.C. She worked for a brief period before becoming ill as the Director of Enrollment Management for the Diocese of Worcester Schools, Holy Name and St. Peter Marian Central Catholic High Schools. Prior to that she worked at Worcester Academy for five years in admissions, as well as teaching classes on Constitutional law and working with her advisees. Previously, she practiced law and taught legal writing in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paula was a member of Christ the King Church, and she directed the CYC in their annual play. She was an athlete who enjoyed baking. Paula went to the gym daily, participated in Iron Man races, Spartan races, and annually in the Falmouth Road Race (her favorite). Paula's first priority and focus were her boys and her family.
Paula leaves her husband of 16 years, John D. Hamann; her two sons, William R. Hamann and John ("Jack") R. Hamann; her parents, William G. and Janet S. (Wylie) Kosky of East Falmouth; her brother, William G. Kosky, Jr. of Plymouth; and her aunt, Patricia B. Kosky of Mashpee.
A period of calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 am in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to: Ovarian Cancer Institute, 960 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA. 30342.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019