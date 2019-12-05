|
|
Paula J. Johnson, 66
Douglas - Paula Jean (Myers) Johnson, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Paula leaves her husband, Philip W. Johnson; three children, Denis M. Williams and his partner, Landee Lopez of Uxbridge, Christopher R. Williams and his wife, Jessica of Beaufort, SC and Melissa J. Da Costa of Uxbridge; eight grandchildren; a great grandchild; three siblings, Barbara Desrosiers of FL, Alfred "Butch" Myers and Donna Davis both of Sutton; many nieces and nephews. Paula is predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Mary (Eagan) Myers; a grandchild, D.J. and two siblings, Carolyn Stutz and Joan Chabot.
Paula was born in Worcester, at a young age moved to Sutton where she lived for many years and then resided in Whitinsville, before settling in Douglas. Paula worked for Fulcrum Acoustics as an Inventory Control Analyst in Whitinsville for many years, retiring in 2019. Paula mostly enjoyed the simple things in life, yard sales, antiquing and spending time with her family, friends and her beloved dog, "Puppy."
Family and friends will honor and remember Paula's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Dec. 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated following the visitation at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northbridge Fire Department, 193 Main Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588. Any donations, please reference "Grandma to D.J." Please visit Paula's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019