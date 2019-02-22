|
Paula (Gaumond) Lacaire, 71
Worcester - Paula Lacaire 71, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Paul and Lillian Gaumond.
She leaves behind two children, her son Jaime, and her daughter Kristen and her husband Michael. She was known as Dharma to her four grandchildren, Joshua, Erik, Jace, Shaye and one great granddaughter, Zariah. She also leaves behind her brother John Gaumond, a sister Diane Gaumond and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Eric and also her siblings, Marsha, Jean and David.
After cremation, services will be held at the families discretion.
In lieu of flowers and to honor her legacy please consider a donation to Why Me Sherry's House at Whyme.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019