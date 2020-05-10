|
|
Paula M. Petrone, 83
Shrewsbury - Paula M. (Molloy) Petrone, 83, of Shrewsbury, wife of the late Joseph V. Petrone, passed away peacefully on May 9, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after a hard-fought battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
She leaves a son, Jon Petrone of Northborough, MA; three daughters, Ann Petrone Denny-Brown of Lunenburg, MA, Susan Petrone of Thorpe, England, and Amy Petrone of Deep River, CT; her brother, Peter Molloy of South Yarmouth, MA; cousins, Janet O'Neil of Dracut, MA, Dottie Spear of Palm Desert, CA, Agnes Grenier of Lowell, MA, and Paul Dineen of Wells, ME; and seven grandchildren, Molly, Casey, Kelly, Patrick, Jack, Clare and Joanna. She was born in Lowell, MA, the daughter of the late Andrew Molloy and the late Alice (Montminy) Molloy.
Mrs. Petrone graduated from Lowell High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Technology from Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell). She worked at Ansonia Mills in E. Taunton, MA in textile design. She was married to Joe for 42 years and lived in Shrewsbury for over 50 years, where she was an active member of St. Anne's Parish, singing in the Choir and helping with the Thrift Shop. She was active in town affairs as a School Committee member and a long time Town Meeting member. She enjoyed being part of the Shrewsbury Garden Club, Shrewsbury Woman's Club, and the League of Women Voters. She loved gardening, sewing/knitting, travelling, and spending time with her family, her friends, and especially her grandchildren.
Thank you to all those who helped Paula and took care of her along the way.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020