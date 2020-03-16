Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Paula Sullivan


1958 - 2020
Paula Sullivan Obituary
Paula J. Sullivan, 61

Auburn - Paula J. (Frick) Sullivan, 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 40 years, Richard R. Sullivan; a daughter Amy Sullivan of Auburn; two sons- Sean and his wife Sylvia Sullivan of Worcester and Thomas and his wife Kristin Sullivan of Holden; 5 grandchildren- Sean, Skyla, Thomas, Ryan, and Emma; and a brother Frank Frick Jr.

Paula was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Gay) Frick. She graduated from North High School and dedicated her life to being a housewife and mother. Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

All services and burial will be private, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
