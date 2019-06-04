|
|
Paula J. Torrey, 59
Worcester - Paula J. Torrey, 59 of Worcester, beloved wife of 38 years to Richard Torrey died peacefully surrounded by her family on June 2, 2019.
Born and raised in Worcester, she is the daughter of Ralph and Jean (Maenzo) Nuzzetti, mother of Keith Torrey and his wife Maria, Danielle Torrey and her fiancé David Fisher, sister of Anthony Nuzzetti and his wife Mary Jane, Steven Nuzzetti and his wife Mary Ellen, and beloved grandmother of Devin and Deyana Bonardi.
Paula has dedicated over 20 years of her life to her work at the Seven Hills Foundation in Worcester. She loved all "her people" as her own and served on the Human Rights Committee for several years. She will always be remembered by family and friends for her selfless devotion to her parents and grandchildren.
Paula loved spending Friday nights with her best friend for over 50 years, Maureen Dunn, her yearly trips to Maine with Terry Monfreda & Karen Galicia, and catching up on old times with Carol Sullivan. In her free time, she loved reading books with her cat Lucky, baking desserts for our entire family and strolling through Hallmark to find the perfect card for every occasion.
Paula's services will be held from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester with calling hours on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 4-7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady Of The Angels Church 1222 Main St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations in Paula's memory to Dana Farber Jimmy Fund at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org
To share a memory of Paula or to leave a note of condolence for her family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019