Paula Ward
Paula A. Ward, 59

Millbury - Paula A. (Moquin) Ward, of Millbury, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

She leaves behind her loving daughters, Rose A. Finne and her significant other Jon-Michael Aiello of Millbury and Ashley M. (Ward) Bessette of Millbury; a dear friend who she thought of as a daughter, Tasha Hayden of Shrewsbury; her two precious grandchildren, Gianna R. Muriuki and Anthony J. Bessette, both of Millbury; her father, Walter J. Moquin Sr. of Millbury, sister Sheila A. Dezotell of Millbury, Brian M. Moquin Sr. and his fiancée Lynne Puzar of Millbury, and Walter J. Moquin Jr. and his wife Karin of Oxford; her niece and godchild, Lindsey M. Dezotell of Worcester, nephew, Jason W. Dezotell of Southboro, niece, Brianna M. Mendez of Worcester, niece, Kaitlyn R. Moquin of Oxford, and nephew, Benjamin J. Moquin of Oxford. She was predeceased by her mother, Elsie M. (Gremo) Moquin in 2019 and by a nephew, Pfc. Brian M. Moquin Jr. who was KIA in 2006 serving in the U.S. Army.

Paula was the life of the party who brought smiles and laughter wherever she went. Her contagious laugh always seemed to light up a room. Her absolute joy in life was her two daughters and her two grandchildren.

A Celebration of Her Life will be at a later date.

There will be no calling hours and no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, by visiting www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
